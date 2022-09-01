Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after buying an additional 120,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

