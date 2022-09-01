Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Price Performance

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 365,206 shares of company stock worth $43,751,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

