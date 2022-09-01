Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendy's Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Wendy's

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

