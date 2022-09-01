Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mimecast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Stock Performance

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mimecast

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading

