Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $9,986,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 71.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660,298 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 3.9 %

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

