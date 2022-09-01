Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

