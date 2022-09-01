Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,322,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

