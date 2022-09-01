Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.