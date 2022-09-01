Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

