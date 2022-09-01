Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Separately, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

