Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,379. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPT stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

