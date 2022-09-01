Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,689,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,676,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after buying an additional 779,756 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after buying an additional 36,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 845,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

