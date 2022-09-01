Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,573 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

