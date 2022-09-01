Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 711,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 270,799 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,734,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HR opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

