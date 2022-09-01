Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 262,322 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 115,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SFM opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

