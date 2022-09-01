Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.