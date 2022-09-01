Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ NVTS opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
