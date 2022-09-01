Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Itron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

