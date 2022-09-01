Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

