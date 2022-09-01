Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,384,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

