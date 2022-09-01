Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 865,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 788,629 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 742,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNB stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

