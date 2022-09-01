Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Vertical Research increased their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

