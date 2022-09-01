Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

