Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.