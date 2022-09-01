Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

QRVO stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

