Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo
In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Qorvo Price Performance
QRVO stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.