Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,170 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Allegion by 972.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

