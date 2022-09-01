Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 183.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $700,218. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.