Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WF opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

