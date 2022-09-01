CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $182.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -231.15 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

