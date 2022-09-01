Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 707,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $88,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,181,000 after acquiring an additional 235,538 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

CCK opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

