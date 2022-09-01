Denise L. Jackson Sells 6,330 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7 %

AMN stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

