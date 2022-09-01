Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.