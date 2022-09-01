Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

DOMA stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Doma has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,968,960.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 308,135 shares of company stock valued at $251,291 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Doma by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

