Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.