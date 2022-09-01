Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ESI opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

