Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Enochian Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Enochian Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 101.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

