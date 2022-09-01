Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

