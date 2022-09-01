Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,678,000 after acquiring an additional 68,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPRT stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.