Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 159,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.52. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,627 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after buying an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 876,148 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

