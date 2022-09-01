F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 435,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,789 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.