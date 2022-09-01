First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

FFIN stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.