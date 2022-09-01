Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 4,922,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCUUF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

