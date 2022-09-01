Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 4,922,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCUUF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

