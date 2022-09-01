Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FLS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.