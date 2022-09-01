Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 88,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $789.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

