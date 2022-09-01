Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.5 %

FLGT stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

