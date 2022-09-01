Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.5 %
FLGT stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
