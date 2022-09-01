Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,775,000 after buying an additional 355,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Down 0.3 %

GNTX stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

