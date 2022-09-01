German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GABC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

