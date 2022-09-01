Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.77. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 348,897 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 188,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

