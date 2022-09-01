Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.77. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 348,897 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
