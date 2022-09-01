Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,803,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,051,000 after acquiring an additional 591,449 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 590,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 459,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MLPA stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08.

