GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $70,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ GFS opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.